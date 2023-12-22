Bloodline member sends a three-word message to Solo Sikoa after he was named the next Tribal Chief by Roman Reigns

Paul Heyman took to Instagram to send a three-word message to Solo Sikoa after Roman Reigns' major announcement on SmackDown.

On last week's show, Reigns finally returned to WWE television and promoted Sikoa as the next Tribal Chief in line. The Enforcer is currently on the back of a dominant win over John Cena, whom he defeated at the Crown Jewel Premium Live Event.

Taking to his Instagram story, Heyman sent a three-word message to Sikoa, reflecting on Reigns' announcement.

Check out a screenshot of Heyman's Instagram story:

"THE TRIBAL HEIR" wrote Heyman.

Jacob Fatu reflected on Solo Sikoa's victory over John Cena at Crown Jewel

Solo Sikoa's dominant win over John Cena got the entire pro wrestling world talking.

Solo's Anoa'i family member Jacob Fatu also reacted to The Enforcer's win. Speaking in an interview with MuscleManMalcolm, Fatu claimed that he was almost brought to tears after witnessing Sikoa's win over Cena. He said:

"I watched it live when it was going on on Peacock, but it was good. Coming from growing up with Uso and seeing John, mind you, John Cena, he's wrestled all our family members. So for him and Solo to tap in, and what he did for Solo, and what Solo did, it was awesome. Once again, this is my family. We're all like this [crosses his fingers], locked in. It felt good, da*n nearly brought tears to my eyes. It's the business that we love to do. It's the business that changed our lives. It's the business that we feed our kids off of. So it was good. I was juiced. I mean, it's Crown Jewel. F**k it, it's John Cena, baby."

Sikoa will appear on this week's episode of SmackDown alongside the rest of The Bloodline.

