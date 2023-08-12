Bloodline member sends a two-word message to Roman Reigns after his controversial win over Jey Uso

Roman Reigns successfully defended the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against former Bloodline stablemate Jey Uso at the SummerSlam Premium Live Event.

Taking to Instagram, Paul Heyman sent a two-word message to Reigns following his controversial win over Jey. The finish of the match saw Jimmy Uso make his surprise return as he proceeded to attack his brother.

Heyman posted a photo featuring himself and Reigns and sent a two-word message.

"BE RELEVANT," wrote Heyman.

Check out a screengrab of Heyman's two-word message to Reigns at this link.

Jimmy Hart recently spoke about the possibility of replacing Paul Heyman in The Bloodline

Paul Heyman aligned himself with Roman Reigns during the initial stages of The Bloodline's formation.

Jimmy Hart recently spoke about the possibility of him replacing Heyman as The Tribal Chief's new manager. In a recent interview on the Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling podcast, Hart praised the Reigns-Heyman duo.

He believes that Reigns is best suited with Heyman. He said:

"First of all, he [Roman Reigns] does a great job, and Paul [Heyman] fits him so greatly, Paul fits him to a T. I think my character’s a little bit too over-the-top for that because I’m more like, ‘Whoa! Hey baby! How you doing!?’ That’s always been my thing. Up-tempo, never kind of laid back, and I just kind of think Roman does such a great job along with Paul together, and they really fit good together."

Reigns' win over Jey Uso was his first title defense since beating Cody Rhodes in the main event of WrestleMania 39. It remains to be seen what plans WWE has next for The Tribal Chief.

On this week's SmackDown, the issues within The Bloodline continued as Jimmy Uso explained his actions. To everyone's shock, though, Jey Uso "quit" WWE.

Who should Roman Reigns' next title defense be against? Sound off in the comment section.

Recommended Video Sneak peek of Heels Season 2 Episode 3, a show starring CM Punk and AJ Lee