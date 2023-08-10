WWE legend on possibly replacing Paul Heyman as Roman Reigns' ally

Paul Heyman has been doing a remarkable job as Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns' Special Counsel for over three years. Wrestling veteran Jimmy Hart recently addressed possibly replacing Heyman as Reigns' manager.

Before SummerSlam 2023, The Tribal Chief and Heyman appeared on Stephen A. Smith's First Take. During the interview, the former ECW boss, in character, insulted Jimmy Hart and Bobby Heenan while claiming to be the greatest manager ever. However, Hart was not fazed by Heyman's comments and praised the latter for his contributions to the pro wrestling business.

On a recent episode of the Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling podcast, Hart was asked if he would ever like to manage Roman Reigns. The WWE legend admitted that his persona was slightly "up-tempo" and not "laid back" enough to complement The Tribal Chief. He further mentioned Paul Heyman and Reigns were the perfect on-screen pair.

"First of all, he [Roman Reigns] does a great job, and Paul [Heyman] fits him so greatly, Paul fits him to a T. I think my character’s a little bit too over-the-top for that because I’m more like, ‘Whoa! Hey baby! How you doing!?’ That’s always been my thing. Up-tempo, never kind of laid back, and I just kind of think Roman does such a great job along with Paul together, and they really fit good together." [H/T POST Wrestling]

Jimmy Hart would like to manage a SmackDown tag team instead of Roman Reigns

During the same interview, the WWE legend shared that he would like to manage former NXT Tag Team Champions Pretty Deadly on SmackDown.

Hart believes Elton Prince and Kit Wilson possess some qualities from wrestling's Golden Era and can draw big money together.

"Deadly something right now — yeah, Pretty Deadly. I like those kids. [Do] You know why? Because they kind of remind me of my era. They talk big, [and] they get knocked around, but they’re colorful, and they’re not real, real, big giant guys. I like them. I think they can really draw some big money."

It will be interesting to see if the 79-year-old veteran returns to WWE TV to manage the SmackDown duo.

