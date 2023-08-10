79-year-old veteran willing to return to WWE TV after 200 days as Pretty Deadly's ally

A WWE Hall of Famer has shown interest in managing former NXT Tag Team Champions Pretty Deadly as their latest ally. The veteran in question is Jimmy Hart, who recently shared that he was willing to make a comeback to the Stamford-based company after 200 days.

Jimmy Hart last made an appearance on January 23, 2023, at RAW is XXX, the red brand's 30th anniversary. The 79-year-old veteran accompanied Hulk Hogan to kick off the show.

The Hall of Famer recently responded to Paul Heyman's comments on the Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling podcast. While referring to The Wiseman as one of the best managers in WWE, Hart also mentioned he would love to get back to an on-screen role with the former NXT Tag Team Champions.

The 79-year-old veteran said that Kit Wilson and Elton Prince reminded him of his wrestling era. Jimmy Hart added that irrespective of their size, the SmackDown Tag Team can draw big money because they are colorful.

"Deadly something right now — yeah, Pretty Deadly. I like those kids. You know why? Because they kind of remind me of my era. They talk big, they get knocked around but they’re colorful and they’re not real, real, big giant guys. I like them. I think they can really draw some big money. If I had the chance to do it again, that’s who I’d like to be with," Hart said. [H/ T - POST Wrestling]

Mace could replace Elton Prince in Pretty Deadly following an injury

After the former NXT Tag Team Champions debuted on the main roster, they ignited a rivalry with the Brawling Brutes.

However, three weeks ago on WWE SmackDown, Elton Prince suffered a separated shoulder after Pretty Deadly picked up a win over The Brutes.

Meanwhile, the Maximum Male Model stable has been scattered ever since Maxxine Dupri got together with Alpha Academy on RAW. Mansoor and Mace of MMM have been absent from WWE programming, and they have some 'Pretty Deadly' shoes to fill.

Mace could be brought in as a replacement for Elton Prince. It will be exciting to see how the company creatives spin a storyline for him for a short period, instead of keeping the former tag team champions off TV.

Do you want to see Jimmy Hart manage the SmackDown tag team? Sound off in the comments section below.

