Bloodline member sends a two-word warning message to popular WWE Superstars ahead of a huge title match

The Bloodline will be in action on this week's episode of Monday Night RAW. Faction members Jimmy and Jey Uso are set to defend their tag team titles.

Roman Reigns and his faction members are currently feuding with numerous top WWE stars, including Brawling Brutes, Kevin Owens, and Drew McIntyre.

Ahead of The Usos' match against Elias and Matt Riddle, Jey took to Instagram to send a warning message to the challengers. The 37-year-old star put the two WWE stars on notice by asking them to 'Step up'.

The Bloodline was recently victorious at the Survivor Series WarGames Premium Live Event. Roman Reigns and his faction members were involved in 5-on-5 action against Sheamus, Ridge Holland, Butch, Owens, and McIntyre.

Eventually, Jey Uso and Sami Zayn got together on the same page to secure the win for their team.

Roman Reigns pushed for Sami Zayn to be a part of The Bloodline storyline

Sami Zayn has been involved with The Bloodline for months. In a recent interview with Peter Rosenberg for Cheap Heat, he detailed how Roman Reigns pushed for him to be a part of the storyline.

The former Intercontinental Champion recalled being praised by The Tribal Chief during his interview with Ariel Helwani. Zayn said:

"It was talked about with Roman as well. We were sitting at catering one day, and I heard an interview that he did with Ariel Helwani where he was very kind towards me and saying nice things about me as an on-screen character and that he’d like to do something down the road with me one day. We got to talking and I don’t remember exactly how it went, but it was a mutual thing."

This past week on SmackDown, Zayn was victorious over Sheamus as his feud with the Brawling Brutes continued.

However, during a backstage segment, The Celtic Warrior blindsided The Usos and hinted at him and Drew McIntyre challenging for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships after this week's RAW.

