Bloodline member set to return to WWE SmackDown after potentially retiring John Cena

A major announcement about a return was made during the latest episode of WWE SmackDown.

John Cena went head-to-head with Bloodline's Solo Sikoa at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia last week. Despite his earnest desire to clinch his first singles victory in nearly five years, The Greatest of All Time fell short as Sikoa dominated, securing the biggest win of his career.

With the end of the SAG-AFTRA strike, there is speculation that this might have been Cena's final match in WWE as he'll now focus on his Hollywood commitments. After the bout, the 16-time World Champion has also shared cryptic posts on his Instagram profile, hinting at a possible retirement.

During SmackDown tonight, it was revealed that Solo Sikoa will return next week alongside Paul Heyman. Meanwhile, Jimmy Uso is set to engage in singles competition, facing off against LA Knight.

With Roman Reigns absent, observing whether the Street Champion assumes a more prominent role on SmackDown will be intriguing.

What was your reaction to Solo Sikoa securing a dominant win against John Cena at Crown Jewel? Let us know in the comments section below.

