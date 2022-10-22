Bloodline member set to take on Roman Reigns' old rival on WWE SmackDown

Bloodline member Solo Sikoa will come face-to-face with Roman Reigns' former rival on WWE SmackDown this week as he takes on Sheamus in a singles match.

The duo were involved in a Fatal Four-Way match on SmackDown last week to determine the #1 contender for the Intercontinental Championship. Towards the end of the match, Sheamus had Sikoa trapped in the Cloverleaf submission and was inches away from victory.

Sami Zayn and Jey Uso then came to the aid of their fellow Bloodline member, sparking all-out chaos between themselves and The Brawling Brutes. Rey Mysterio capitalized on the interference to pick up the victory.

Sheamus, meanwhile, will get a chance at retribution against Roman Reigns' faction members as he takes on Solo Sikoa in a one-on-one affair. The match was recently made official by WWE.

The Celtic Warrior also recently sent a message to Bloodline on Twitter, stating that the eradication of the group will begin with Solo.

Roman Reigns and Sheamus are fierce rivals in WWE

Roman Reigns and Sheamus are no strangers when it comes to standing across the ring from one another. The rivalry between the two dates back to 2013 when Reigns was a part of The Shield.

The trio were constantly at odds with Sheamus as the Celtic Warrior teamed up with various stars in his attempt to take down the villainous group. The Shield's first WrestleMania outing was also against the team of Sheamus, Randy Orton, and The Big Show.

After the eventual break-up of The Shield, Roman had a fierce rivalry with Sheamus in 2015. The Celtic Warrior cashed in his Money In The Bank briefcase on the former after his first WWE Championship victory.

The two men again collided in 2017 when The Shield came together to take on Sheamus, Cesaro, and The Miz.

While they have faced off against each other on numerous occasions, the situation could be very different this time. Both men have the support of their respective faction members.

