"Starts with Solo" - 3-time WWE Champion claims that The Bloodline's destruction begins with its youngest member

Sheamus has taken a dig at The Bloodline and claimed that the faction's "eradication" begins with Solo Sikoa.

On last week's edition of WWE SmackDown, Sikoa competed in a four-way match against Sheamus, Ricochet and Rey Mysterio. With the win, Mysterio earned a shot at Gunther's Intercontinental Championship.

But that wasn't the only story of the bout. Midway through the match, a brawl broke out between The Bloodline and The Brawling Brutes. Taking to Twitter, Sheamus has put Solo Sikoa on notice once again.

"Eradication of The Bloodline starts with Solo, then.." wrote Sheamus.

This isn't the first time The Celtic Warrior has put Solo on notice. A few days ago, he took to Twitter to claim that the end of The Bloodline started with the former NXT North American Champion.

Expect Solo to get back at the former WWE Champion alongside the rest of his faction, as WWE has now teased the idea of a potential feud between the two groups.

Solo Sikoa revealed what Bloodline leader Roman Reigns told him after Clash at the Castle

At Clash at the Castle, Solo Sikoa made his main roster debut as he helped Roman Reigns beat Drew McIntyre. In doing so, The Tribal Chief retained the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

Speaking on Cheap Heat with Peter Rosenberg, Sikoa shared the advice given to him by The Head of the Table. He said:

"He just said, 'Be there, be there on the timing, if you don't do this and that in the match it's not gonna work.' And I remember when we got there, nobody knows that I was there in Cardiff. None of the guys, none of the boys. Only certain people, and nobody seen me go out there under the ring, and then everybody first seen me when I first came back after the spot had happened, it was like man wow, that's crazy."

Since arriving on the main roster, Solo has been vital for Reigns' faction and has been getting along quite well with the Honorary Uce, Sami Zayn.

