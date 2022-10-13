Solo Sikoa reveals what Roman Reigns told him to do before WWE Clash at the Castle debut

Solo Sikoa has disclosed what he and Roman Reigns spoke about before the former's appearance at WWE Clash at the Castle.

During The Tribal Chief's match against Drew McIntyre for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, The Enforcer emerged from under the ring to pull the referee while he was still making the count. This interference cost Scottish Warrior the match and the title, allowing Roman to retain the gold.

Speaking on Cheap Heat with Peter Rosenberg, Solo Sikoa shared that Roman Reigns informed him to be there on time.

"He just said, 'Be there, be there on the timing, if you don't do this and that in the match it's not gonna work.' And I remember when we got there, nobody knows that I was there in Cardiff. None of the guys, none of the boys. Only certain people, and nobody seen me go out there under the ring, and then everybody first seen me when I first came back after the spot had happened, it was like man wow, that's crazy," said Sikoa. (16:00-16:30)

Solo Sikoa reflects on being backstage with Roman Reigns at WWE Clash at the Castle before the match

The Head of the Table became the inaugural Undisputed WWE Universal Champion at WrestleMania 38 after dethroning Brock Lesnar. He's been a world champion for almost 800 days, starting his Universal Title reign at PayBack 2020.

Solo Sikoa opened up about what happened when he was with Roman Reigns in the locker room at Clash at the Castle.

"I remember that day man, we were just sitting in the locker room, it's quiet, I was watching him get ready for the match. I didn't want to say anything, because he was in his zone, and I was in my zone, I know what I needed to do, he knew what he needed to do. And he was just like man, 'I need you to be here, I need you to execute this at this time.' And I did, man, and it blew the roof odd the place," he added. (16:30-16:54)

Roman Reigns' next title defense is scheduled at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia on November 5th. He will take on social media megastar Logan Paul for the first time ever. It remains to be seen if The Bloodline will play a role in the upcoming match as well.

Would you like to see Logan Paul as a world champion? Sound off in the comments below!

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Cheap Heat and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

Find out which big wrestling project The Rock is currently involved in right here.

Poll : 0 votes