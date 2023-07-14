Bloodline member shares incredible image of the WWE Universe acknowledging Roman Reigns, sends a message

Roman Reigns and The Bloodline appeared on last week's episode of WWE SmackDown at the Madison Square Garden.

Reigns appeared in The Tribal Court after he and Solo Sikoa lost to The Usos at the Money in the Bank Premium Live Event. The segment ended with The Bloodline brutally assaulting Jimmy Uso, who was taken out in an ambulance.

Taking to Twitter, Paul Heyman shared an incredible image of the WWE Universe at the MSG 'acknowledging' Reigns. He also shared a message dedicated to The Tribal Chief.

"THE RECORD-SMASHING SOLD OUT CROWD AT MADISON SQUARE GARDEN ACKNOWLEDGES YOUR TRIBAL CHIEF!" wrote Heyman.

Check out Heyman's tweet and message to Reigns:

Paul Heyman @HeymanHustle THE RECORD-SMASHING SOLD OUT CROWD AT MADISON SQUARE GARDEN ACKNOWLEDGES YOUR TRIBAL CHIEF! THE RECORD-SMASHING SOLD OUT CROWD AT MADISON SQUARE GARDEN ACKNOWLEDGES YOUR TRIBAL CHIEF! https://t.co/lAfGeJXOM4

Kevin Nash wants Bloodline member Paul Heyman to manage Bron Breakker

Wrestling legend Kevin Nash recently made a big request regarding Paul Heyman. Nash wants The Bloodline member to manage Bron Breakker.

Breakker is a former NXT Champion who recently turned heel. Many believe that he is already ready to get called up to the main roster.

Speaking on his Kliq This podcast, Nash suggested that Heyman get paired up with Breakker. He said:

“There isn’t the next big thing. You take Roman and Brock out of the equation, you pick the next Hulk Hogan. You pick the next Stone Cold. You pick Roman. I would say [Rick Steiner’s] kid’s got the best f****ing chance. [Bron Breakker]. He’s got the best chance. Turn him f***ing heel. Give him f***ing Heyman.”

. @Bub3m16 WWE Hall of Famer, Kevin Nash believes Bron Breakker should be the next superstar to be managed by Paul Heyman.



Agree or disagree? WWE Hall of Famer, Kevin Nash believes Bron Breakker should be the next superstar to be managed by Paul Heyman. Agree or disagree? https://t.co/xIIfd2pmBW

Heyman is currently working alongside Reigns and Solo Sikoa. A large portion of the WWE Universe also believes that The Enforcer could be the next Paul Heyman Guy if he possibly betrays The Tribal Chief at some point down the road.

Do you think Paul Heyman will eventually betray his Head of the Table? Sound off in the comments section.

What is CM Punk really like? We asked his acting co-stars here

Poll : 0 votes