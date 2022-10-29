Bloodline member teases going back to his old gimmick amid tensions between the faction

Bloodline member Jey Uso has teased the idea of him going back to his days as the 'Right Hand Man' to Roman Reigns.

On last week's show, Jey took matters into his own hands, as he blindsided Logan Paul in the absence of The Tribal Chief. Despite Sami Zayn asking his stablemate not to touch the YouTube star, Uso refused to listen.

Unfortunately, for him, the plan backfired as Paul dropped Uso with a clubbing right hand. Taking to his Instagram story, Jey teased the idea of him going back to his old 'Right Hand Man' gimmick when he did the majority of the dirty work for Reigns and never went against his orders.

Vince Russo believes Bloodline member Jey Uso should defeat Sami Zayn in a match

Vince Russo recently suggested that Bloodline members Jey Uso and Sami Zayn should go head-to-head with each other amid the recent tension between the two men.

Speaking on Writing with Russo, the wrestling veteran took note of the fact that The Honorary Uce is highly popular within the WWE Universe. He believes that Zayn doesn't need to be a champion, as he is over with the fans.

Russo thinks that Jey will benefit more from a victory over Zayn. He said:

"But now Sami is playing a character on a wrestling show, and he's different, and he's very, very entertaining. Now, if I looked at the cards that I have, Sami doesn't need to be a champion. He's over. If he continues to do what he's doing, he'll be over. I think Jey needs it,"

The tension between Jey and Zayn has been going on for weeks. The former WWE Intercontinental Champion seems to be in the good books of every member of The Bloodline, including Roman Reigns.

However, Jey has been determined to 'expose' Zayn and his true intentions. Reigns recently expressed that his cousin was The Honorary Uce's problem.

