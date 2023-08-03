Bloodline member tweets a message to Roman Reigns after historic WWE WrestleMania 39 stat

WWE recently took to Twitter to confirm that WrestleMania 39 generated $215 million for the Los Angeles region.

In reaction to this, Bloodline member Paul Heyman credited Roman Reigns and once again billed him as the biggest star of the company.

Taking to Twitter, Heyman thanked The Tribal Chief for sitting at the top of the throne.

"Thank you for being the UNDISPUTED No.1 top star and propelling this industry forward, my #TribalChief! @WWERomanReigns @WWE," wrote Heyman.

Check out Heyman's tweet:

At WrestleMania 39, Heyman cornered Reigns during his title defense against Cody Rhodes in the main event of Night Two.

The Tribal Chief was victorious after a controversial interference from Solo Sikoa, who made sure that the former walked out of LA still as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

Roman Reigns claimed that his upcoming match will define the future of The Bloodline in WWE

Roman Reigns will be in action against Jey Uso at the upcoming SummerSlam Premium Live Event.

During his recent interview with First Take, The Tribal Chief discussed his upcoming title defense, claiming that the match will define the history of The Bloodline.

"Well, this Saturday it's a lot like every other championship defense. This will be on the line. But what makes this so special in Tribal Combat is the title of The Tribal Chief will be on the line as well. The leadership of our family. This isn't the right kind of table but the Head of the Table will be up for grabs. So, this will define the future of our family, our legacy, and our bloodline," said Reigns.

The fallout of The Bloodline began following WrestleMania 39, as The Usos quit the faction and betrayed Reigns.

Amid the absence of Jimmy Uso, Jey will aim to dethrone his cousin and end the historic title reign.

Would you like to see Reigns' title run come to an end at SummerSlam? Sound off in the comment section below.

