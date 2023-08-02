Roman Reigns vs Jey Uso at WWE SummerSlam will define the future of The Bloodline, says The Tribal Chief

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns believes his match against Jey Uso will define the history of The Bloodline and their family.

The Bloodline dominated the Stamford-based company for nearly three years. However, the stable crumbled over the past few weeks. After Sami Zayn turned on Reigns earlier this year, The Usos did the same. At Money in the Bank, they defeated The Tribal Chief and their younger brother, Solo Sikoa, in a tag team match. Reigns was pinned by Jey, who became the first to achieve that in nearly three years.

Jey Uso will now challenge Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Title and Tribal Chief status at SummerSlam. During a recent interview with First Take, Reigns spoke about the match, stating that it will define the history of The Bloodline.

"Well, this Saturday it's a lot like every other championship defense. This will be on the line. But what makes this so special in Tribal Combat is the title of The Tribal Chief will be on the line as well. The leadership of our family. This isn't the right kind of table but the Head of the Table will be up for grabs. So, this will define the future of our family, our legacy, and our bloodline," he said. [1:17 - 1:41]

What did Roman Reigns say about Jey Uso ahead of WWE SummerSlam?

Jey Uso was one of the closest people to Roman Reigns in WWE. The Tribal Chief even considered him his Right Hand Man. However, the former Tag Team Champion sided with his twin brother Jimmy when the latter turned on Reigns.

During his interview with First Take, The Head of the Table dubbed his SummerSlam opponent "selfish."

"[Is there more on the line because you're facing your cousin?] Of course. Always. I mean, in a perfect world, he's by my side, making sure that nothing changes. We continue to rule this world. But he's selfish like anybody. Any family member, any friend that you help out a little too much, it goes to their head a little bit. They get a sense for a level they're not quite used to, they want it, they covet it, and now he's trying to make it his. But that's not the way it's set up."

