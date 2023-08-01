Roman Reigns makes bold claim about Jey Uso ahead of their WWE SummerSlam clash

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns recently addressed his upcoming match against Jey Uso at SummerSlam 2023.

The Tribal Chief has been feuding with his cousins, The Usos, over the past few months. He suffered his first pinfall last month at Money in the Bank when Jey Uso picked up the victory for his team over Reigns and Solo Sikoa. Reigns' former Right Hand Man will challenge him for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship and Tribal Chief status on August 5.

During a recent interview with First Take, Reigns spoke about his highly anticipated clash with Jey at The Biggest Party of the Summer. The Tribal Chief dubbed his cousin "selfish," claiming he helped the latter "a little too much" in WWE.

"[Is there more on the line because you're facing your cousin?] Of course. Always. I mean, in a perfect world, he's by my side, making sure that nothing changes. We continue to rule this world. But he's selfish like anybody. Any family member, any friend that you help out a little too much, it goes to their head a little bit. They get a sense for a level they're not quite used to, they want it, they covet it, and now he's trying to make it his. But that's not the way it's set up."

Reigns also asserted that he was still The Head of the Table.

"Like I said, I'm the Head of the Table. I'm the leadership around here. I have the vision. I know what needs to be done."

Another WWE Superstar wants revenge on Roman Reigns

While Roman Reigns is currently engaged in The Bloodline civil war, another WWE Superstar is seemingly awaiting his opportunity to get his hands on The Head of the Table.

In an interview with ComicBook, Seth Rollins revealed that he wants revenge on Reigns since their clash at the 2022 Royal Rumble premium live event. The World Heavyweight Champion claimed he had unfinished business with Reigns.

"Yeah, Roman Reigns. The last time Roman Reigns and I met was at the Royal Rumble. I won the match. I don't know if anybody remembers because he demolished me with a chair [and] wouldn't let go of the choke when he was supposed to. There's a lot there. A lot of unfinished business there. And so, I think that's a matchup that needs to be explored down the line. We are both right dead center in our primes. A long way to go. I'm sure we'll get there. Who knows when?" Rollins said.

