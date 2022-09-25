"Someone needs to smarten up" - Bloodline member warns Logan Paul ahead of historic title match at Crown Jewel

Bloodline member Paul Heyman has warned Logan Paul ahead of his title match against Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel.

At a recent press conference in Las Vegas, Triple H confirmed the upcoming Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match between Reigns and Paul. The two men will headline WWE's next visit to Saudi Arabia.

Taking to Twitter, Heyman replied to one of Paul's recent tweets, as he asked The Maverick to "smarten up".

"Someone needs to smarten up @LoganPaul what we used to do to tables in #ECW. In fact, someone just needs to smarten up #LoganPaul! @WWE #CrownJewel @WWERomanReigns" wrote Heyman.

Paul recently invited Reigns as his guest on the IMPAULSIVE podcast. This eventually led to the confirmation of their Crown Jewel match with WWE seemingly running an angle at the end of the podcast when Paul called out The Tribal Chief.

On last week's episode of SmackDown, Paul was also confronted by The Bloodline, as he came face-to-face with Heyman, Sami Zayn, Solo Sikoa, and The Usos. Paul and Reigns crossed paths at the press conference, and they hyped up their looming clash,

The Bloodline is busy with multiple feuds in WWE

The Bloodline seems to be busy with multiple feuds in WWE at the moment. In the main event of the latest edition of SmackDown, The Usos battled The Brawling Brutes.

Jimmy and Jey Uso retained their Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships against Ridge Holland and Butch on Friday night. By the looks of it, the rivalry between the two tag teams is far from over, and Imperium could also get themselves involved in the mix.

On the other hand, Sami Zayn recently engaged in a social media altercation with AJ Styles after the former WWE Champion took shots at The Honorary Uce. WWE has now confirmed that Zayn will face Styles in a singles match on the upcoming edition of Monday Night RAW. The WWE Universe should expect Solo Sikoa to be in the corner of his stablemate.

