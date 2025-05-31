Bloodline member "who does death matches" introduces himself (Exclusive)

The Bloodline is one of the oldest and largest families in professional wrestling. It consists of the Anoa'i/Fatu family, originating from the Samoan Islands, along with the family line of High Chief Peter Maivia. Both Peter Maivia and Reverend Amituanaʻi Anoaʻi were blood brothers, a connection that has carried forward to this day.

The Bloodline became central to WWE post the COVID-19 pandemic, when Roman Regins turned heel and formed 'The Bloodline' stable consisting of cousins Jimmy and Jey Uso, while later adding on their younger brother Solo Sikoa. Sikoa continued the legacy following Roman's loss at WrestleMania XL. He added more members to his group, including the son of the Tonga Kid, Jacob Fatu. Hall of Fame journalist Bill Apter spoke to his younger brother, Journey Fatu, during an exclusive chat with him on Sportskeeda Wrestling, where he introduced himself as 'The Odyssey of Death.'

"I am in the Fatu and Anoa'i family, I'm called the secret weapon. They only bring me out when it's needed. I used to be the youngest Bloodline member until our little cousin Zilla Fatu is here. So he's our youngest Bloodline member. I'm the Bloodline member who does death matches, crazy violence, ultra violence, hardcore, everything that you guys see, the forks, barbed wire, doors, light tubes, all that, popping left and right, before and after barbecues. We do it all, man. So that's who I am, the Odyssey of Death, Journey Fatu," he said. [From 1:05 onwards]

Bloodline member talks up US Champion Jacob Fatu

WWE United States Champion Jacob Fatu is the older brother of Journey Fatu. The elder son of the Tonga Kid made his debut in WWE in 2024 and took the world by storm in less than one year with the company. His meteoric rise within WWE saw him win the US title at WrestleMania 41.

During his exclusive chat with Bill Apter, Journey Fatu talked up his elder brother's time in the Stamford-based promotion. He claimed 'this is only just the beginning' for the Samon Werewolf and the fans have only seen a glimpse of what he can do, when asked if Jacob Fatu has reached his full potential.

"This is only just the beginning. This is only just the beginning. For what you guys seen on TV, week in, week out, it's only a little glimpse, a little snapshot of what my brother can do, The Samoan Werewolf. And that's all I can give you guys, because there's so much more that you guys are going to have to see for that," Fatu said. [From 2:59 onwards]

Jacob Fatu was recently involved in a Money in the Bank qualification match on the latest episode of SmackDown but unfortunately, he came up short. After being primed to go through, interference from Solo Sikoa and JC Mateo inadvertently cost Fatu the match, leaving his status within the group up in the air.

