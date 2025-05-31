5 Things WWE subtly told us on SmackDown this week

This week’s episode of WWE SmackDown saw several storylines make a lot of progress. Aside from the progression of the plot for the upcoming Money in the Bank premium live event, here are five things the company subtly told fans from Knoxville, Tennessee.

#5 Jacob Fatu could soon break away from The New Bloodline

Jacob Fatu faced Andrade and Carmelo Hayes in a Triple Threat match for a spot in the Money in the Bank ladder match. The Samoan Werewolf looked strong against both his opponents and was about to secure his MITB spot after a Mighty Moonsault on Andrade. However, before he could go for the pin, JC Mateo and Solo Sikoa got on the apron, asking Fatu to land another Mighty Moonsault.

This was followed by Jimmy Uso attacking Sikoa and Mateo, which distracted the United States Champion. Taking advantage of this small window of opportunity, Andrade delivered The Message to Melo and pinned him for the win. A frustrated Fatu was later seen lashing out at The New Bloodline leader, asking him not to try to help him yet again.

The same incident had happened ahead of WrestleMania 41 when Sikoa and Tama Tonga cost Jacob Fatu his number one contender’s match for the US title against Braun Strowman. While JC Mateo and Sikoa did aid The Samoan Werewolf without getting in his way at WWE Backlash, this time, they cost him a spot in one of the company’s biggest matches.

Seeing the boiling tension between them and their expressions, it can be said that Fatu could soon leave The New Bloodline for good. Moreover, there is also a chance that Solo Sikoa and Mateo could gang up on The Samoan Werewolf and cost him his title before kicking him out of the faction.

#4 Logan Paul could turn on John Cena

John Cena cut an in-ring promo alongside Cody Rhodes, Logan Paul, and Jey Uso this week on WWE SmackDown. The Undisputed Champ will team up with Paul to face Uso and Rhodes in tag team action at Money in the Bank. Taking jabs at his opponents, The Last Real Champion said that Mr. Yeet and The American Nightmare were wannabe John Cenas. However, he touted The Maverick as a man who follows the code of Hustle, Loyalty, and Respect.

Angered by the shots Cena was taking, the World Heavyweight Champion said that they didn’t need to wait for MITB and could brawl things out on the spot. Unsure, The Franchise Player tried to walk out of the ring, only to earn a shove from Paul. The Undisputed Champion glared at his tag team partner before an insult from Cody Rhodes started the brawl eventually.

The brief moment of animosity between the heel superstars showed that they are united with each other on a surface level. Moreover, there is also a chance that The Maverick may turn on John Cena at MITB because The Franchise Player tried to abandon him and leave him behind with Uso and Rhodes. The match could see the former United States Champion leave Cena alone in a shocking twist.

#3 Cody Rhodes could turn heel

Cody Rhodes spoke to the WWE Universe for the first time following his Undisputed Championship loss at WrestleMania 41. The American Nightmare talked about his title run and wondered if he was a good champion, and the crowd’s response told him he was. However, he also noted during the promo that The Rock’s offer to sell his soul to him still stands.

It should be noted that Cody Rhodes lost the title to Cena, who had sold his soul to The Final Boss at the 2025 Elimination Chamber. However, The Franchise Player is on his retirement tour, and The High Chief would need a new champion. Thus, Rhodes mentioning this detail could mean that he could turn heel after recapturing the Undisputed WWE Championship and side with The Brahma Bull.

#2 A feud between Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair could be in the works

Bianca Belair returned to active programming for the first time since WrestleMania 41. She had failed to dethrone IYO SKY, who retained the Women’s World Championship in a Triple Threat bout that also involved Rhea Ripley. While Mami still seems to be in the title picture, WWE could be planning a new route for Belair.

The EST of WWE was interrupted during her promo by Naomi, who said that she had infiltrated her parents’ house behind her back. When Belair took offense, The Glow even threatened to put her and her mother in a wheelchair. This prompted Jade Cargill to enter the arena and brawl with Naomi.

The Storm sent the former TNA star out of the ring, following which, she had a brief staredown with Bianca Belair. Before anything could happen, however, Nia Jax entered the arena to start the MITB qualifier match between her, Naomi, and Cargill. Notably, while Belair has severed ties with The Glow, she hasn’t tried speaking with The Storm.

The former AEW star was on good terms with the EST of WWE before she was ambushed and injured, and also held the Women’s Tag Team Championship alongside her. This could have caused a rift between the two, and now that Cargill isn’t heading to MITB, she could probably be Belair’s next opponent.

#1 Drew McIntyre could return to WWE as a face

Drew McIntyre faced Damian Priest in a steel cage match at Saturday Night’s Main Event on May 24, 2025. The Scottish Psychopath was motionless in the ring after a con-chair-to by The Punisher, who walked out of the cage to win the match. This week on WWE SmackDown, the former Judgment Day member delivered a promo where he praised McIntyre.

He thanked The Scottish Psychopath for reminding him about “the old Drew.” The Archer of Infamy also called him a warrior and paid respect to the man he dethroned using his MITB contract at WrestleMania XL. While Priest is a babyface, this was an unexpected praise for the Scotsman after the end of their feud.

Although McIntyre is currently on a break and will be away for a long time, this segment could mean that he may return as a face. It will be interesting to see what lies ahead for these stars in WWE.

