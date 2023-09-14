WWE just ignored three top stars while promoting one of its biggest shows of the year, the Royal Rumble. On top of that, one of them is the current favorite to win the men's Battle Royal match, and fans can't believe it now. Jey and Jimmy Uso are not on the promotion, and Drew McIntyre and Gunther are also missing from it.

Recently, it was reported that it had been decided that Gunther was favored to win the Royal Rumble. The decision was taken some time back, and it had not changed, nor was it expected to change ahead of the event.

With that being the case, it was thought that he would be front and center when WWE released a poster promoting the coming Royal Rumble. Instead, he was missing altogether.

Expand Tweet

He was not the only major star missing with Roman Reigns missing, too, which fans are furious about.

However, these are not the only two exceptions. Among the other top names absent, Drew McIntyre and the Usos were also missing. This is particularly strange given the push that Jey Uso appears to be getting on WWE RAW. Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa, both important figures and Bloodline members, were also absent.

It remains to be seen if any of them are missing from the show or if this has more to do with the poster being a teaser for now.

Why do you think the stars are missing from the poster? Sound off in the comments section below.

Does Drew McIntyre want CM Punk in WWE? We asked him here.