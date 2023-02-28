For the upcoming episode of Monday Night RAW, WWE announced that Bloodline members would face The Street Profits in a tag team match.

WWE's official Twitter account posted a video of backstage interviewer Byron Saxton declaring the match.

Saxton then revealed that Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa of The Bloodline will face The Street Profits tonight. The 41-year-old emphasized the uncertainty surrounding Jimmy's brother, Jey, and how it will continue to affect his family.

Jey Uso, one of the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions, has recently caused a lot of befuddlement for his family.

The Bloodline was supposed to face Drew McIntyre, Braun Strowman, and Sheamus at last night's WWE Rockford event. The Usos and Solo Sikoa were supposed to be the three facing the opposition, but Jey Uso was nowhere to be found at the start of the match.

Instead, the heel faction were left short-handed despite stiff opposition. While fans awaited his decision, he attended the Rockford match, albeit much later than expected.

He appeared and assisted Jimmy and Sikoa to victory before departing on his own. It remains to be seen if Jey Uso will do the same on RAW tonight.

Do you think Jey Uso will join Jimmy and Sikoa on WWE RAW? Sound off in the comments section below.

Booker T just voted in the Sportskeeda Wrestling Awards. Do his choices match yours? Check here

Poll : 0 votes