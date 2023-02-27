WATCH: Jey Uso's actions at WWE event leaves Bloodline members short-handed amid further fractures

One of the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions, Jey Uso, has been causing a lot of consternation for The Bloodline recently.

Other than the usual WWE RAW, SmackDown, NXT, and Main Event shows, the company often hosts other live events throughout the week as they continue touring throughout the USA. While there's no definite progression of stories in these events, there are often some interesting moments.

That's what happened this week with Jey Uso at WWE's Rockford event.

The Bloodline was supposed to face Drew McIntyre, Braun Strowman, and Sheamus. The Usos and Solo Sikoa were billed to be the three that would face the opposition, but when it came to the start of the match, Jey Uso was nowhere to be seen.

Instead, against considerable opposition, The Bloodline members were left short-handed.

Jey Uso has maintained some amount of distance from the group ever since WWE Royal Rumble, where Sami Zayn fell away from the rest of the team. He was even the one who caused a distraction in favor of Zayn on a recent show.

While fans were waiting to see what he would do, he decided to turn up to the match at Rockford, after all, only much later than expected. He appeared and helped The Bloodline pick up the win.

However, for the moment, things remain strained in the group, with no one sure what he will do next.

Jey Uso's decision will affect the future of The Bloodline

The Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion walking out on The Bloodline after the beatdown of Sami Zayn felt like a turning moment for the stable, with no one sure how things would ever be the same again.

However, he has since turned up to "do his duty" and help his brother defend the tag team titles. Even so, he has seemed to be on the same page as Zayn on several occasions, and no one is sure what he will decide.

His decision could either strengthen The Bloodline with him choosing to remain with his family, or he could walk out on them once and for all.

After tonight's match, he didn't walk out with the rest of The Bloodline and left on his own.

Now, it remains to be seen what Roman Reigns will have to say when he appears on the upcoming episode of WWE SmackDown.

Do you think Jey Uso will remain with The Bloodline?

