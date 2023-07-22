Blue Kane makes major name change after returning from suspension; answers question about the original WWE legend

WWE
By Anirban Banerjee
Modified Jul 22, 2023 07:03 IST
Blue Kane is one of the hottest names on the indie scene at the moment, outside WWE. Or the coldest, if you're thinking about his snow powers. The star was suspended from Twitter but is now back and has made a major change to his name.

The star was suspended from Twitter for around a week. Fans suspected that it had something to do with the fact that he was a clear copy of the original Kane, except he was blue, and had snow-related powers instead of fire.

The star re-appeared after censoring his name on Twitter as Blue K*** and hiding his image as redacted. His Twitter handle was still Blue Kane, but that's changed now.

The star made a major change and is now going by the name Blue Pain. He posted a meme and said that the Blue Kane handle walked so the Blue Pain handle could run.

Clearly, this is another change he made to avoid any repercussions from WWE.

The star also answered a question about what he thought about the original WWE legend's political beliefs. The star answered saying that he would chokeslam anyone, irrespective of what they identified as.

The star had also previously asked people to not mention the original Kane.

