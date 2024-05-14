Bo Dallas should not return with new group, ex-WWE star says

Bo Dallas looks set to return to WWE television soon as part of a new faction. Ryback, one of Dallas' former opponents, believes the 33-year-old should make an in-ring comeback by himself.

In December 2022, Dallas debuted the Uncle Howdy persona and aligned with his brother Bray Wyatt. Nine months later, Wyatt unexpectedly passed away at the age of 36 after suffering a heart attack.

QR codes relating to the Uncle Howdy character have appeared on WWE programming in recent weeks. While fans have widely praised the latest developments, Ryback said on Ryback TV that he has reservations about the storyline:

"I wish they would let him come back, be himself, and come out and cut an emotional promo, and he's gonna work his way back up. Just let him tell a three-year story that he's just gonna work his way back up, and people know what they know is why. He's coming back because he's fighting in memory of his brother to finish his story." [1:22:23 – 1:22:46]

Ryback first worked with Dallas in 2008 in WWE's Florida Championship Wrestling (FCW) developmental system. They also crossed paths on the main roster between 2013 and 2016.

Ryback has concerns about Bo Dallas' rumored stablemates

According to PW Insider's Mike Johnson, Bo Dallas' Uncle Howdy character will be joined by four other superstars in the new group.

Based on WWE's past creative decisions, Ryback is unsure whether the faction will possess enough star power to succeed:

"I feel like that [Dallas returning by himself] would have more legs than a gimmick with all people that the company was never behind to begin with. Why are they now gonna be behind them as a group? And history has shown they never have been." [1:22:48 – 1:23:01]

Ryback also gave his thoughts on how Cody Rhodes has been booked as Undisputed WWE Champion since WrestleMania XL.

