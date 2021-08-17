Bobby Lashley addresses backstage mood in WWE after recent budget cuts

WWE Champion Bobby Lashley has opened up about the backstage mood in the company after the recent budget cuts.

Superstars such as Bray Wyatt, Braun Strowman, and Bronson Reed were released from their contracts over the past couple of months to the dismay of many fans and performers. It was also reported that the backstage morale was very low following the cuts.

During an interaction with TV Insider, Bobby Lashley addressed the backstage mood in WWE by revealing that everything is running smoothly and he asserted that the company will remain the flagship of the wrestling industry.

"I think the feeling is good," said Lashley. "We get tested with so many things. Everyone will say, 'This is it. This is the downfall of WWE.' It’s never going to be. We have so much talent in WWE. WWE is never going to be beaten or contested. It’s always going to be the flagship of professional wrestling. That’s never going to change."

Bobby Lashley advises wrestlers not to burn bridges after parting ways with WWE

Bobby Lashley has been dominating Monday Night RAW as the WWE Champion, which has been the best run of his entire career so far. However, he wasn't always booked this strongly in the company.

The All Mighty has advised wrestlers not to badmouth WWE when they receive their releases as they made a lot of income during their time in the company.

"I just tell the guys if you do get that call, and they say your contact expired, or they have to let you go, the worst thing you can do is be one of those people who goes online bad-mouthing," said Lashley. "It looks really sad. A lot of these guys wouldn’t even be the guys they were without WWE. They made a name for themselves. They can just look back at the money they received from WWE up to this point. Then you’re here telling this company you hate them, but you have a brand new house, swimming pool in the back, kids are taken care of with a lot of money in the bank."

"When I first left, I kept my head down," he added. "I kept grinding and knew I was going to find another option to get in again. I never burned any bridges. I came back and became a world champion. Things change all the time. And if it’s not your time, it’s not your time. You just keep grinding because there is a lot of money to be made in the wrestling business. I want to see everyone succeed."

Bobby Lashley is set to defend his WWE Championship against The Icon Goldberg at SummerSlam this Saturday night.

