Bobby Lashley claims he just wants to "BEAT UP" WWE SmackDown star

Tensions are high within WWE right now as The Road to WrestleMania XL reaches its climax. Bobby Lashley has just called out a SmackDown Superstar for a beatdown, but he's not stopping with just one foe.

One of the biggest faction wars in WWE right now features Lashley leading The Pride's Montez Ford, Angelo Dawkins, and B-Fab against The Final Testament's Karrion Kross, Akam, Rezar, Scarlett, and Paul Ellering. Chaos led to The All-Mighty defeating The Herald of Doomsday via disqualification on Friday's SmackDown, which was a rematch from Lashley's win over Kross at Tribute to the Troops 2023.

Lashley is not done with Kross and The Final Testament. Speaking to WWE on TNT Sports, the 15-2 MMA fighter said Kross needs to prove himself to get over his past. Lashley also accused the 38-year-old of being disrespectful.

"I like brawling, I like brawling. And right now these guys have what it... I mean, Karrion Kross has a history... one thing he needs to do is prove himself, and I think, a lot of guys, when they get into WWE, or when they get them on the main roster, they think that they have to disrespect people in order to get an opportunity for themselves. That's not the way to go, and that's what he's been doing, and he's been doing that a lot," he said.

Lashley continued and talked about the respect he has for Kross and AOP, adding that he's always thought they have what it takes to get the job done. However, the 47-year-old veteran feels like the heels have disrespected someone greater and more accomplished instead of being humble and asking for opportunities.

"I wanted to fight you, but now I want to beat you up. And that's what it was - when I saw them before, I was like, 'Man, these guys... I like these guys, and what they bring to the table, so I want to fight them.' Now with all the disrespect and everything that they've done over the past few weeks - I just want to beat them up," he said. [From 0:01 - 1:31]

A six-man match is rumored for WrestleMania XL with Lashley, Dawkins, and Ford vs. Kross, Akam, and Rezar, perhaps with some sort of No DQ stipulation. Ellering, Scarlett, and B-Fab would be at ringside, but it's always possible they add Scarlett and B-Fab to the match to make it an eight-person mixed tag team bout.

The rumored multi-person match would depend on The Street Profits making it into the Six-Pack Ladder Match, which will be decided this Friday when they face Grayson Waller and Austin Theory.

Bobby Lashley teases career outside of WWE

Bobby Lashley has managed to find success in MMA and pro wrestling over the years. The WWE veteran has also done some acting on TV and in movies.

The All-Mighty took to Instagram this week and shared a photo of his "Hector" character in 2011's Blood Out movie, the direct-to-video action film that also starred Val Kilmer. He seemingly teased more acting roles in the works.

"Made for this [movie camera emoji] [fist emoji]," Lashley wrote with the photo below.

Lashley's big screen debut came in 2009 as he played a character billed as "Tattooed Hispanic Man" in The Way of War, an action film that also starred Cuba Gooding Jr. He played "Lucius" in 2010's Beatdown crime thriller that included Danny Trejo in the cast, and after Blood Out in 2011, he starred as "Felix" in the romantic comedy Walk-ins Welcome.

Lashley's last role on record came in 2021 as he played "Border Wall" in the Green Ghost & the Masters of the Stone action comedy.

