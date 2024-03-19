Bobby Lashley teases possible career change ahead of WWE RAW

Bobby Lashley has teased a potential change in his career ahead of tonight's WWE RAW.

Lashley served three years in the United States military before becoming a professional wrestler. He has been competing since January 2005, when he made his debut for Ohio Valley Wrestling.

The Almighty left WWE in 2008 and worked for several promotions while also pursuing a career in mixed martial arts. He mainly wrestled for IMPACT (now TNA) before returning to WWE in 2018. He also compiled a record of 15-2 in promotions such as Strikeforce, Titan FC, and Bellator.

In a post on his Instagram account, Bobby Lashley teased a potential career change with a throwback photo from his role in the movie Blood Sport in 2011 ahead of tonight's WWE RAW.

Lashley even wrote the following in the caption:

"Made for this 🎥👊🏾."

Lashley has several acting credits to his name in movies such as The Way of War, Beat Down, Walk-Ins Welcome, and Green Ghosts and the Masters of the Stone. He also appeared on the TV show Rush Hour back in 2016.

It should be noted that the two-time WWE Champion posted back-to-back throwback photos yesterday and today. The first one was a photo taken during his time as an MMA fighter, and the one above as an actor.

Bobby Lashley embroiled in feud with The Final Testament

Bobby Lashley and the Street Profits, collectively known as The Pride, have been in a feud with The Final Testament since New Year's Revolution. Karrion Kross and Authors of Pain have had The Pride's number, with AOP beating Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins before Elimination Chamber.

Lashley and Kross crossed paths in the ring two weeks ago, but The Final Testament got the last laugh. They laid out The Almighty in the ring after Kross hit The Final Prayer.

Kross also made things more interesting after he planted seeds of doubt inside The Pride. He questioned Lashley's leadership and implied that it might be time for Montez Ford to take over. It's unclear why both factions were absent on WWE SmackDown last Friday, but Dawkins' mother recently passed away.