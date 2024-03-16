Condolences to WWE Superstar Angelo Dawkins

WWE Superstar Angelo Dawkins has issued a heartbreaking message to fans after a family tragedy. Our condolences go out to the veteran talent.

Dawkins took to Instagram this evening to announce that his mother had passed away. Dawkins and his family were raised in Fairfield, Ohio, near Cincinnati. As seen in the photos below, the SmackDown superstar and his mother were big fans of the NFL's Cincinnati Bengals.

Dawkins said he is still in disbelief over his mother's passing, but he's glad she is resting easy. He included several personal photos along with the tribute.

"Still trying to process it but still in disbelief. Rest easy mom I love you. Enjoy heaven fam," Angelo Dawkins wrote with the photos below.

The Street Profits and Bobby Lashley have feuded with The Final Testament of late, but Dawkins will likely take at least some time off to grieve his mother's passing.

Angelo Dawkins is "like a brother" to WWE Superstar

The Street Profits are made up of Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins. Ford is married to Bianca Belair, and the trio makes up one of the big fan-favorites in WWE.

Ford and Dawkins began teaming up in 2016 while on the NXT roster. Since then they have held gold on RAW, SmackDown, and NXT, and they were crowned the second-ever WWE Tag Team Triple Crown Champions.

The EST of WWE recently took fan questions on her Instagram Stories and was asked how she feels about her husband's close friend and tag team partner. Belair compared Dawkins to the annoying little brother she never had, or asked for.

"Hahaha that's the brother I never asked for... he annoying. But I annoy him too haha. That's family!," Bianca Belair wrote.

Belair and The Street Profits have teamed up in mixed tag action on three occasions. They defeated Adam Cole, Kyle O'Reilly, and Marina Shafir at a 2019 NXT non-televised live event, then defeated Angel Garza, Austin Theory, and Zelina Vega on the RAW after WrestleMania 36 in 2020. Their last outing was a 2021 win over Dolph Ziggler, Robert Roode, and Bayley on SmackDown.

Our condolences once again to Angelo Dawkins and his family during this hard time.

