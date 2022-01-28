"Has really impressed me" - Bobby Lashley claims that two-time WWE Champion will eventually get to the level of Roman Reigns and John Cena

Former WWE Champion Bobby Lashley has spoken highly of former on-screen rival Drew McIntyre. Lashley also believes that McIntyre is capable of carving his legacy and taking it to the level of John Cena, The Rock, and Roman Reigns.

Lashley is set to face current WWE Champion Brock Lesnar at the Royal Rumble premium live event in a highly anticipated clash.

In a recent interview with BT Sport, Lashley stated that Drew McIntyre has impressed him with his developing character and appearance.

“Drew has really impressed me, all the way across the board. Just developing into a character, his look, (...) I think he is figured out a lot of things and the things he has figured out has made him a Superstar,'' said Lashley. ''I think he is one of the guys that are gonna transcend the wrestling business and be bigger than anything.''

The former WWE Champion continued by stating that McIntyre would get to the level of Cena, The Rock and Roman Reigns.

''He’s gonna get to that level of the Cena’s, The Rock’s, The Roman’s, and everything like that. And I really see that in Drew. And he has time, he has time to go but this year has been huge for him.” continued Lashley. (H/T- BT Sport)

Lashley and McIntyre have already shared the ring on several occasions, including a huge WWE Championship match at WrestleMania 37. At The Grandest Stage of Them All, The Almighty was able to retain his title against the two-time WWE Champion, via technical submission.

Bobby Lashley will face Brock Lesnar for the WWE Championship at Royal Rumble

At Day 1, Lesnar was scheduled to face Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship, but the match was canceled at the last minute after Reigns tested positive for COVID-19.

As a result, The Beast Incarnate was involved in a Fatal 5-Way match against, Bobby Lashley, Big E, Seth Rollins and Kevin Owens for the WWE Championship. Lesnar was able to defeat the 4 men to become the new WWE Champion.

The Almighty began feuding with Lesnar soon after they clashed at WWE Day 1. Eventually, WWE confirmed a blockbuster match between the two Superstars for this year's Royal Rumble.

Who will come out on top between Lashley and Lesnar? Sound off below!

