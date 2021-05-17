Bobby Lashley claims the WWE Universe will no longer doubt him after WrestleMania Backlash

Tonight at WrestleMania Backlash, Bobby Lashley will defend the WWE Championship against both Drew McIntyre and Braun Strowman in a triple threat match. Based on his comments before the show, Lashley doesn't seem to be too concerned about this contest.

Earlier this afternoon, Bobby Lashley took to social media to speak on tonight's title defense. In his post, "The All Mighty" made it clear that he is confident that he will leave the show with the WWE Championship around his waist.

"TONIGHT. #WMBacklash. The #AllMightyEra rolls on and you all will FINALLY stop doubting my power. @DMcIntyreWWE will not be champion as long as I'm breathing. @BraunStrowman isn't on my freaking level. One day you'll all open your eyes and see the All Mighty truth. @WWE," Lashley tweeted.

TONIGHT. #WMBacklash. The #AllMightyEra rolls on and you all will FINALLY stop doubting my power. @DMcIntyreWWE will not be champion as long as I’m breathing. @BraunStrowman isn’t on my freaking level.



One day you’ll all open your eyes and see the All Mighty truth. @WWE pic.twitter.com/BpTEPTZ3U2 — Bobby Lashley (@fightbobby) May 16, 2021

In the tweet, Lashley vowed that he will never let Drew McIntyre regain the title. He also stated that Braun Strowman is not on his level.

Will Bobby Lashley leave WrestleMania Backlash as the WWE Champion?

Bobby Lashley, Drew McIntyre and Braun Strowman in WWE

Coming out of WrestleMania 37, many fans were stunned when Bobby Lashley defeated Drew McIntyre to retain his WWE Championship.

The way Lashley and The Hurt Business were booked before the show led many to believe that McIntyre would win the title back in front of fans at the biggest show of the year.

Since WrestleMania 37, Bobby Lashley has been booked as a stronger champion, so now it seems like he could retain the gold in this challenging defense.

If Lashley wins on Sunday, it's fair to wonder which challenger will step up. While many fans would like to see Brock Lesnar return and face Lashley in a dream match, it has been reported that "The Beast Incarnate" is still a free agent.

If Lesnar is out of the picture, who's next for Lashley? It's an interesting question, as WWE's flagship show doesn't have a clear contender in place.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for up-to-the-minute coverage of WrestleMania Backlash.

Who do you think walks out of WrestleMania Backlash as WWE Champion? If Bobby Lashley retains, who's next in line to face him? Share your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.