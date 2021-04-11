"WHO WANTS NEXT?" - Bobby Lashley ecstatic after WrestleMania 37 win

Night One of WrestleMania 37 saw WWE Champion Bobby Lashley and Drew McIntyre open the show with their singles match. The All-Mighty retained the WWE Championship at The Grandest Stage of Them All via submission after he made McIntyre pass out to his Hurt Lock.

Following his momentous victory, Bobby Lashley took to Twitter to make an emphatic statement and asked who would want to be the next to challenge him for the WWE Championship.

WrestleMania 37 saw the return of live audience for the first time in over a year since WWE had to stop crowds from entering arenas to curb the spread of COVID-19.

However, the WWE fans were in for a scare as WrestleMania got delayed tonight for nearly half an hour due to bad weather. When everything became normal, the festivities officially started and the WWE Championship match got underway with much fanfare at the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

The fans cheered for both superstars irrespective of their heel-babyface dynamic. The WWE Universe even gave an ovation to Bobby Lashley after he retained his title against The Scottish Warrior. However, he won it with the help of MVP, who caused a momentary distraction to make McIntyre lose his focus.

Who could be the next in line for Bobby Lashley's WWE Championship?

Even though Drew McIntyre failed to get back his WrestleMania moment, the Scotsman will likely get another chance at the WWE Championship. Lashley, on the other hand, will be on the lookout for new contenders.

One such contender could potentially be Brock Lesnar, who the fans have been eager to see face Bobby Lashley in a dream match. The Beast Incarnate could make his WWE return sometime in the near future to set off a match between the two of them.

The WWE Universe might get their answers this coming Monday on RAW or within the next few weeks.