Bobby Lashley on facing "son of a b****" WWE star upon his return

Bobby Lashley says the prospect of going one-on-one with Omos for the first time is what motivated him to make his WWE return.

Lashley is due to face Omos in a battle between two of WWE’s top heavyweights at WrestleMania 38 on Sunday, April 3. The match was announced on RAW this week after The All Mighty returned to confront the seven-foot-three superstar following his win over The Viking Raiders.

Speaking on RAW Talk, Lashley revealed how he had watched the Nigerian closely during his recent absence from in-ring competition:

“It was a good feeling coming back. Sitting at home for the past few weeks, I sat and watched Omos talking about destroying and dominating everybody on the roster, which kind of piqued my curiosity. So, of course, for me to make my return, I looked for the biggest son of a b**** that I could go after, and that’s Omos.” [1:10-1:32]

Bobby Lashley and Omos competed in tag team matches with and against each other in September 2021. However, the two men have never gone head-to-head in a singles match.

Why Bobby Lashley had not been on WWE TV

Bobby Lashley @fightbobby



See you Sunday big man. Hope you liked the view tonight 🏾#wrestlemania What’s a colossus to an All Mighty?See you Sunday big man. Hope you liked the view tonight What’s a colossus to an All Mighty?See you Sunday big man. Hope you liked the view tonight😤👊🏾#wrestlemania https://t.co/wkk4ifaI7d

Bobby Lashley has not appeared in WWE recently due to a shoulder injury. It was initially feared that he may require surgery, but that does not appear to be the case.

Moving forward, the two-time WWE Champion is hoping to end Omos’ dominance when they finally collide one-on-one at WrestleMania:

“WrestleMania is the biggest stage, and the biggest, toughest person… that’s who I want.” Lashley continued, “So when The All Mighty comes back, he comes back for the biggest challenge, and the biggest challenge is gonna be this weekend for me at WrestleMania when I take the giant completely out.” [1:32-1:46]

The latest episode of RAW saw Lashley become the first superstar in WWE to knock Omos off his feet. The giant superstar then escaped the ring and trash-talked his rival from ringside.

Check out the results from the latest episode of Monday Night RAW here.

Please credit RAW Talk and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.

A former WWE writer thinks Omos vs Bobby Lashley could spell disaster for the giant. Details here.

Edited by Kartik Arry

LIVE POLL Q. Which superstar should win at WrestleMania 38? Bobby Lashley Omos 23 votes so far