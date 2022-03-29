Bobby Lashley returns from injury to challenge giant opponent on RAW

Former WWE Champion Bobby Lashley has returned on RAW to make a giant-sized WrestleMania challenge.

Lashley has been off WWE TV since the Elimination Chamber match in Saudi Arabia, where he was removed from the match due to injury. The former WWE Champion has not been seen since, but rumors have circulated recently that he would be revealed as the opponent for the giant Omos at WrestleMania.

On the latest edition of Monday Night RAW, these rumors were proven to be true, as The All Mighty emerged to challenge the former tag team champion who just defeated The Viking Raiders via count-out in a two-on-one handicap match.

Lashley and Omos then got into a physical exchange, with the giant trying to impose his size advantage on the former WWE Champion. Lashley, however, fought back and became the first man to take Omos off his feet with a powerful running shoulder tackle.

Bobby Lashley will face Omos on WrestleMania Sunday

In recent weeks, the former tag team champion has defeated Bobby Lashley's former Hurt Business partners Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander, former Intercontinental Champion Apollo Crews and Commander Azeez, and former RAW Tag Team Champions The Viking Raiders, all in handicap competition.

However, Lashley is probably the giant's biggest challenge to date. The confrontation between the two is now official, and a date has been confirmed. The match will take place on WrestleMania Sunday, night two of the Show of Shows. Mania this year will be a two-night event running on April 2nd and 3rd.

The two behemoths colliding at the Show of Shows will surely be a feast as one will look to outdo the other in feats of strength. It remains to be seen whether Lashley will make a triumphant return or whether Omos reigns supreme.

Edited by Debottam Saha