"I should be in that conversation" - 9-time champion feels WWE should consider him to defeat Roman Reigns

Roman Reigns is currently standing strong as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. He has been untouchable for a while now, which has led to questions over who will eventually dethrone The Tribal Chief.

There are a few interesting options, with Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins being floated around. Bobby Lashley also wants to be part of the mix, stating that he should be considered for the massive spot opposite Reigns.

The two-time WWE Champion was recently interviewed by Sam Roberts for SiriusXM, with it being released on his podcast, Notsam Wrestling. Lashley spoke about multiple topics, including an outlandish storyline he pitched to Vince McMahon a year or two ago.

Upon being asked if he wants to "smash" Roman Reigns, The All Mighty mentioned how everybody wants to do so. Bobby Lashley isn't sure what direction the company is going in but made it clear that he wants to be in the conversation for who defeats The Head of the Table.

"Everybody wants to be the one to smash Roman, right? Yeah, he's at the top of his game right now and I don't know who it's gonna be that has that opportunity to step up and do it. I think it's who is the most popular at the time. I don't know if that's the case. I don't know what it is," said Bobby Lashley. "I should be in that conversation. If I'm not in that conversation, then we're not having that conversation." [From 1:05:46 to 1:06:12]

Bobby Lashley is yet to challenge Roman Reigns after the latter won the Universal Championship in August 2020. He reached the top of RAW while The Tribal Chief dominated SmackDown, though, reigning as WWE Champion for over six months in 2021.

When was the last one-on-one WWE match between Bobby Lashley and Roman Reigns?

The two heavyweights last feuded in 2018, ahead of Roman Reigns' push towards ending Brock Lesnar's Universal Title "reign of terror" at SummerSlam. The Tribal Chief defeated Bobby Lashley in the number one contender's match on the July 23 episode of RAW.

This came eight days after The All Mighty defeated Reigns clean at Extreme Rules 2018. Given their chemistry in the ring, a feud right now would be excellent. However, it remains to be seen if WWE will book it anytime soon.

Do you want Bobby Lashley to defeat Roman Reigns and become the next Undisputed WWE Universal Champion? Let us know in the comments!

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Sam Roberts with a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling.

A legend thinks Bray Wyatt should be booked like Hulk Hogan. More details here.

Poll : Should Bobby Lashley dethrone Roman Reigns? Yes No 25 votes