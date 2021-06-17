Bobby Lashley gives honest opinion on teaming up with Drew McIntyre [Exclusive]

Bobby Lashley is all set to defend his WWE title against Drew McIntyre inside Hell In A Cell this Sunday.

Bobby Lashley recently had a chat with Sportskeeda's Rick Ucchino and opened up about a variety of topics in regards to his career.

The All Mighty shared his thoughts on once being a part of a faction alongside Drew McIntyre and admitted that they had great chemistry.

"There was one time we were running some tags, a couple of years ago. There was me, Drew, and Corbin. I loved that group man, because we had good energy. I loved tagging with those guys, I loved tagging with Drew. Me and Drew always had something. It was like, whenever we were tagging together, even when I hit his hand, it was like that intensity. He brings out a special intensity in me. Because I look in his eyes and I'm like, "man, he really wants to fight." And that gets me fired up, and then... sometimes that gets me fired up."

"I look at some people and I can feel them back down. And I've never seen him back down. When I get more fired up, when I look like I want to kill, when I feel it, I see him come up with me and that's why whether we're tagging with each other or going against, it's the same energy. Man, it's fun, I like it. I'm a fighter man, I've been doing it all my life. So it's just something I enjoy," said Bobby Lashley.

Bobby Lashley and Drew McIntyre had a brief stint together on RAW back in 2018-19

Main event of Rollins, Reigns and Strowman Vs McIntyre, Corbin and Lashley #WWELiverpool pic.twitter.com/MCfMryBSFg — Josh ジョシュ (@Josh_sykes1999) May 12, 2019

Bobby Lashley and Drew McIntyre were both involved in a faction alongside King Corbin on WWE RAW, back in 2018-19. The trio targeted some of the most popular babyfaces on the red brand, most notably Braun Strowman.

Bobby Lashley, McIntyre, and Corbin feuded with The Shield on the road to WrestleMania 35 and lost to them at Fastlane 2019. The three villains were featured in several six-man tag team matches following WrestleMania and later went their separate ways.

Baron Corbin, Bobby Lashley, & Drew McIntyre come in to ruin the instant classic that was Jinder/The Singh Brothers vs. Lucha House Party and decimate everyone! #WWEMoline #WHY pic.twitter.com/4IWGpX2qft — Doug Enriquez (@dougEwrestling) April 22, 2019

Drew McIntyre went on to defeat Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 36 to become WWE Champion while Bobby Lashley lost to Aleister Black at the same event.

Lashley kept moving up the ranks and finally won his first WWE title by defeating The Miz on WWE RAW earlier this year. He defeated McIntyre at WrestleMania to retain the belt and the duo is all set to face off again for the top prize.

This time, they'll be locked inside Hell In A Cell and it will be a sight to behold as two of WWE's most dominant forces collide.

