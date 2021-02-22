Bobby Lashley helps The Miz become WWE Champion at Elimination Chamber

Tonight's Elimination Chamber pay-per-view provided viewers with a surprising conclusion. The Miz cashed in his Money in the Bank briefcase and became the new WWE Champion.

Miz cashed in thanks to Bobby Lashley, who viciously attacked Drew McIntyre following his successful title defense inside the Elimination Chamber.

WWE curiously booked the Elimination Chamber match itself. It began with Randy Orton and Jeff Hardy, thus eliminating fan theories of The Fiend returning at tonight's show inside Orton's pod.

McIntyre entered next, followed by Kofi Kingston, who got a surprise rollup pin on Orton relatively quickly, eliminating him from the match. Orton hit the RKO on Kingston and Hardy before leaving the structure.

AJ Styles, seeing the opportunity from inside his pod, requested Omos rip the panel off so he could circle the Chamber and enter the match through the door. He tried to pin Hardy and Kingston, but both kicked out at two.

Sheamus entered the Chamber last and picked up the next elimination of the match, hitting Kingston with the Brogue Kick.

The final eliminations of the match were unique. Hardy pummelled Styles with a Swanton Bomb but immediately got hit with a Claymore, leading to his elimination.

Sheamus would later hit McIntyre with a Brogue Kick, but Styles instantly connected the Phenomenal Forearm to The Celtic Warrior.

The finish of the match saw Styles try to hit McIntyre with the Phenomenal Forearm. However, he was met midair by McIntyre with a Claymore to retain his WWE Championship.

The Miz is on the road to WrestleMania as WWE Champion

Following the match, Lashley hit the ring, still fuming over dropping the United States Championship earlier in the evening. He dismantled McIntyre, which led to The Miz's entrance.

McIntyre kicked out of a DDT, but didn't kick out of the Skull Crushing Finale. The Miz is once again WWE Champion.

MVP was seen earlier in the night speaking with The Miz. There was clearly an understanding where The Hurt Business would help Miz win the WWE Championship in exchange for something in the future.

MVP never does anything for free, and you should expect The Hurt Business to collect on The Miz sooner rather than later. WWE RAW tomorrow night just became a "must-see" show.

What are your thoughts on The Miz becoming WWE Champion again? Do you think he will still hold it come to WrestleMania? Let us know by sounding off in the comments section below.