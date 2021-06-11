Bobby Lashley comments on compelting 100 days as WWE Champion

Bobby Lashley has had a very successful reign as WWE Champion. Since taking the championship from The Miz, Lashley has gone on to dominate the entire RAW roster as champion.

The All Mighty not only opened WrestleMania 37, but also had several high profile matches with former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre and former WWE Superstar Braun Strowman.

Lashley is also only the third African-American man to hold the WWE Championship, a huge milestone in his career.

Now Bobby Lashley has hit yet another milestone as he recently passed the 100-day mark on his WWE Championship reign. Lashley commented on the achievement via Twitter, predicting that his reign is unlikely to end soon.

"100 Days as your #AllMighty @WWE Champion! Count ‘em by the hundreds going forward because this reign isn’t ending soon!" said Bobby Lashley

💯 Days as your #AllMighty @WWE Champion! Count ‘em by the hundreds going forward because this reign isn’t ending soon! pic.twitter.com/qwI0KHVTuC — Bobby Lashley (@fightbobby) June 10, 2021

Bobby Lashley has done an amazing job of playing the heel during his WWE Championship reign. He has evolved into a character that everyone wants to see lose but still gets to keep the title.

Hopefully we will continue to see Bobby Lashley dominate his opponents as the All Mighty WWE Champion for at least as long as he has claimed.

Bobby Lashley will face Drew McIntyre once again at Hell in a Cell

The latest episode of Monday Night RAW saw Bobby Lashley and Drew McIntyre sit down to sign their WWE Championship match contract. It was believed that the match would be a straightforward one-on-one match.

However, demands from both competitors saw multiple changes be made to the title match at Hell in a Cell.

After much discussion, it was agreed that Bobby Lashley will face Drew McIntyre for the WWE Championship inside Hell in a Cell. Additionally, a clause has been included, stating that if McIntyre were to lose this match, he can never challenge Lashley for the title again.

The #WWEChampionship will be on the line INSIDE Hell in a Cell as @DMcIntyreWWE battles @fightbobby at #HIAC!



Who will have the advantage inside the legendary structure?https://t.co/i7UShp2G4T — WWE (@WWE) June 8, 2021

It will be an interesting match to watch, considering how talented both WWE Superstars are.

