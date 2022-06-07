Bobby Lashley could be in line for a World Championship program

Bobby Lashley is reportedly in line for a program with Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

The Almighty won his 2-on-1 handicap match against Omos and MVP when he slapped the Hurt Lock on the latter at last Sunday's Hell in a Cell. He then celebrated his victory by gesturing for a title shot and even held a fan's replica WWE Championship belt. This was brought up by the commentary team as well.

On the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer discussed the possibility of Lashley going after the World Championship(s) in the upcoming months:

“I thought of it as that since Riddle is out of the Roman match that maybe Roman will go against Lashley… I figure, you know, maybe that’s it or maybe Orton’s hurt, whatever it is. We know Drew for Cardiff. Roman’s not going to not wrestle til Cardiff. He is definitely wrestling at SummerSlam and I don’t know what the status is of Money in the Bank. The last time I asked about that, which was, I don’t know, a couple days ago, it was still not decided." said Meltzer (H/T: Ringside News)

It was earlier reported that Reigns would go up against Riddle and Randy Orton at Money in the Bank and SummerSlam respectively.

However, now that Riddle has moved into the tag title program with Shinsuke Nakamura, Orton is supposedly injured, and Cody Rhodes will need several months to recover, Bobby Lashley might be the only viable challenger for The Tribal Chief's world titles.

Bobby Lashley lost the WWE Championship earlier this year in controversial fashion

Bobby Lashley won the WWE Championship from Brock Lesner at this year's Royal Rumble premium live event. He then lost the title back to Lesner at February's Elimination Chamber without getting pinned or submitted.

During the Chamber match, Seth Rollins powerbombed Theory through Bobby's pod, resulting in the medical staff checking on him and taking him away for "concussion protocol". This was later announced as his elimination from the match.

In reality, the champ had injured his shoulder before the event, and the protocol was a way to write him out of the match. He returned two weeks before WrestleMania 38 and faced Omos at the Showcase of the Immortals.

Now that he's overcome the Nigerian Giant, will Bobby Lashley go after the title he was never defeated for? Only time will tell.

