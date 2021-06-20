Bobby Lashley shares a list of WWE Superstar he believes could be future No. 1 Contenders

Bobby Lashley is the undisputed WWE Champion and has looked almost unstoppable over the past few months. This Sunday, he will enter the Hell in a Cell structure for the first time in his WWE career.

Despite being faced with the daunting task of fighting Drew McIntyre inside the hellish contraption, The All Mighty is confident that he will leave the pay-per-view as champion.

Speaking to Yahoo! Sports, Lashley discussed exactly why Drew McIntyre receives so many opportunities, claiming that he has been the "number two" guy for quite a while.

The current WWE Champion then shared a list of stars he believes are ready to take the next step and become a top contender.

"I think we’re looking for that next person, and if you look at the roster for Raw, it’s a very exciting time. There are probably about eight guys who are right there at that level — Randy Orton, A.J. Styles, Keith Lee, Miz, Morrison, Elias, Ryker, Priest. There are guys who are ready to step up and it’s exciting for me. I’m looking forward to it," said Bobby Lashley (H/T: Yahoo! Sports).

In an interview with @yahoosports, @fightbobby explains how patience is key to his @WWE success.



Don’t miss Lashley's match against @DMcIntyreWWE this Sunday at #HIAC, available on @peacockTV in the United States and the @WWENetwork everywhere else.https://t.co/6YKRfcZ0r7 — WWE Public Relations (@WWEPR) June 18, 2021

It would be amazing to see any of these superstars mount a challenge for The All Mighty's WWE Championship.

Drew McIntyre could be forced to stay away from Bobby Lashley's WWE Championship reign

The WWE Championship Hell in a Cell match holds huge implications for The Scottish Warrior, as it may be the last time he can challenge Bobby Lashley for the title.

Prior to their meeting at Hell in a Cell, both stars appeared on RAW to sign their match contract.

It was here that Lashley made his proposal, demanding that if he beats McIntyre inside Hell in a Cell, the latter will not be allowed to challenge for the title as long as he stays champion.

"Once you lose to me at #HIAC, you WON'T get another championship match against the All Mighty EVER again!"#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/jp1ES6Uh1w — WWE (@WWE) June 8, 2021

Who do you think will come out on top at Hell in a Cell? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below.

Head over to SK Wrestling Youtube for exclusive Bobby Lashley and Drew McIntyre's interviews now.

Edited by Kartik Arry