NBA superstar calls out Bobby Lashley; says he will meet him in the ring

Bobby Lashley has been an indomitable force ever since he won the WWE Championship. The All Mighty has defeated every challenger thus far, leaving none strong enough on the RAW roster to dethrone him.

As such, WWE recently brought back a WCW legend in order to give Bobby Lashley a real challenge.

Meanwhile, champions from other sports are already putting their names up for a potential match with Lashley.

In fact, 2021 NBA Champion Bobby Portis of the Milwaukee Bucks has been going back and forth with The All Mighty on Twitter, saying he will meet the WWE star in the ring at Fiserv Forum this Saturday.

"@fightbobby still talking trash!! I’ll see you at #WWEMilwaukee this Saturday and I’m bringing the title! See you then champ! #BobbyvsBobby @WWE" tweeted Bobby Portis.

🗣@fightbobby still talking trash!! I’ll see you at #WWEMilwaukee this Saturday and I’m bringing the title! See you then champ! #BobbyvsBobby @WWE — Bobby BP Portis (@BPortistime) July 28, 2021

Lashley, who is quite vocal on Twitter, responded by reminding Portis that while he may dominate the court, The All Mighty dominates the ring.

"Bring it champ!! Just remember…the ring is my domain. Bring anyone you want, but just know they can’t touch the #AllMighty!! #WWEMilwaukee" tweeted Bobby Lashley.

Bring it champ!! Just remember…the ring is my domain. Bring anyone you want, but just know they can’t touch the #AllMighty!! 👊🏾 #WWEMilwaukee https://t.co/P2Zm9PRwVA — Bobby Lashley (@fightbobby) July 29, 2021

Both superstars are hyping up a potential Bobby vs. Bobby match when WWE comes to Milwaukee for its next live event. It would definitely be interesting to see a confrontation between them.

Bobby Lashley has been officially challenged to a match at SummerSlam by Goldberg

Goldberg and Bobby Lashley had an interesting confrontation

A Bobby Lashley vs. Bobby Portis match at SummerSlam is highly unlikely. However, WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg recently returned the night after Money in the Bank to challenge Lashley for the world title.

The WWE Champion is yet to answer Goldberg's challenge, but all signs point towards a match between them at SummerSlam.

