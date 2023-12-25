Bobby Lashley has one-word reaction to WWE’s recent praise of former World Champion

Bobby Lashley recently reacted to WWE praising a former World Champion on social media.

The name in question is Big E. The 37-year-old has been absent from WWE Television since March last year following a career-threatening neck injury. During a match on the March 11, 2022, episode of SmackDown, the former Tag Team Champion suffered a severe neck injury when he landed on his head while receiving a belly-to-belly suplex from Ridge Holland. Big E is still recovering from the devastating injury.

WWE recently took to Instagram to praise the absent superstar for his immense strength. The Stamford-based company shared a series of photographs from a match between Big E and Bobby Lashley, which took place on the December 13, 2021, edition of RAW. The two put on a great show before The Almighty scored the eventual win after interference from Kevin Owens and Seth Rollins. You can check the post by clicking here.

"And now as Festivus rolls on, we come to the feats of strength," wrote WWE.

Bobby Lashley reacted to the post by sharing a one-word comment:

"Really?! 🤦🏾‍♂️," he wrote.

Here is a screengrab of Bobby Lashley's comment:

Bobby Lashley opens up on not being part of the WrestleMania 39 show

Bobby Lashley was expected to face Bray Wyatt at WrestleMania 39. The plan, however, was scrapped due to the latter's health issues. It meant that Lashley had to miss the premium live event.

During an interview with WrestlingNewsCo, the former United States Champion expressed his disappointment about missing out:

"I was beyond disappointed. I'm not gonna say pessimistic, [but I was] disappointed, because I am a kind of chill person. The thing that disappoints me the most is all the work that I put in. We have live events throughout the year, I'm on all of them – every one of the pay-per-views. We had some mix ups and change ups, and then next [thing] you know I'm pulled off the biggest show," he said.

Lashley further talked about breaking the news of missing WrestleMania to his kids, who were eagerly looking forward to seeing him perform at the Show of Shows:

"It s**ked to me, because I have my kids. The kids watch me, and leading up to it they were like, 'Dad are we going to Wrestlemania?' And I was like, 'Look, if you guys want to go. I just don't know if I'm gonna do anything there.' All the while I was like, 'There's no way that's gonna be [the case]. I have to be in WrestleMania. I've been in every WrestleMania in my entire career with the WWE. I've always been in a spotlight match. I have been in every pay-per-view, everything.'"

