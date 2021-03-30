Bobby Lashley opens up on The Hurt Business break-up

Tonight's episode of WWE RAW witnessed The Hurt Business imploding after WWE champion Bobby Lashley had a heated exchange of words with his now-former teammates Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander.

Lashley felt embarrassed as to how Benjamin & Alexander had earlier lost the RAW Tag Team titles to The New Day. They then recently failed to defeat Drew McIntyre in a 2-on-1 handicap match. This allowed The Scottish Warrior to challenge Lashley for the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 37.

Lashley then faced Benjamin in a singles match later in the night after the latter requested a match with The All-Mighty. Lashley defeated his former team-mate and afterward took to Twitter to address the break-up of The Hurt Business.

Dead weight’s gone. @CedricAlexander keep talking that sh*t you can get it too.



Opportunities like this don’t come around often. The #WWERaw roster better handle their business. pic.twitter.com/kg5ZQVOEY3 — Bobby Lashley (@fightbobby) March 30, 2021

Lashley referred to Benjamin as a "dead weight" and sent a message to Alexander, who he is expected to face next week on the Red show. Lashley also reminded the RAW roster that the bounty on McIntyre was still open.

Bobby Lashley to face Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania 37

After kicking out Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander from The Hurt Business, it remains to be seen whether it will be a boon or a bane for Bobby Lashley. As it stands, he will have to face McIntyre at WrestleMania 37 without the aid of his cohorts.

Be a part of history, and join me at #wrestlemania in Tampa, FL. Get your tickets NOW before they’re gone



Click thru: https://t.co/5aqjpPq21q pic.twitter.com/DYuKrADdBF — Drew McIntyre (@DMcIntyreWWE) March 29, 2021

As previously announced by WWE, the WWE Championship match between Lashley and McIntyre at The Show of Shows will take place on Night 1, April 10. It is likely to be the main event.

It remains to be seen whether Lashley will walk out of WrestleMania still champion, or whether McIntyre will defeat the former to become a three-time WWE Champion.