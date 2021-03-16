Bobby Lashley questions Drew McIntyre's intelligence for saving former WWE Champion on RAW

WWE Champion Bobby Lashley question for Drew McIntyre following the main event of this week's RAW. The Scotsman saved his old friend Sheamus from a beatdown at the hands of The All Mighty.

On tonight's edition of WWE RAW, Bobby Lashley and Sheamus engaged in a hard-hitting brawl. The WWE Champion's strength proved to be too much for The Celtic Warrior, who eventually lost the match after a devastating Spear.

Following Bobby Lashley's big win, he applied The Hurt Lock on Sheamus. McIntyre entered the ring to save The Celtic Warrior from further damage and hit Lashley with a Claymore Kick.

McIntyre and Sheamus, who were once the best of friends, had an intense staredown as RAW went off the air. Both men will face-off at the upcoming Fastlane PPV.

Lashley wasn't happy one bit with the Scotsman coming out to Sheamus' aid on RAW and questioned the former WWE Champion on Twitter.

The All Mighty questioned McIntyre's intelligence and asked whether The Celtic Warrior would do the same for him.

"Go figure @DMcIntyreWWE comes in to save his old pal from a bigger a**-kicking than I already gave him. Lemme ask you this, Drew: Would @WWESheamus do the same for you? Use your head," said Bobby Lashley on Twitter.

Bobby Lashley sends a message to Drew McIntyre

Bobby Lashley and Drew McIntyre are all set to collide at WrestleMania 37

Bobby Lashley is scheduled to defend his WWE title against Drew McIntyre on The Grandest Stage Of Them All.

The All Mighty was the guy who made sure that the Scottish Warrior wouldn't leave Elimination Chamber with the WWE title on his waist.

His ruthless attack on McIntyre following the latter's win inside the Elimination Chamber, led to The Miz cashing in his Money In The Bank contract on The Scotsman.

Bobby Lashley soon became the No.1 contender for the WWE title and ended up defeating The Miz for the same.

McIntyre is out for revenge at WrestleMania 37 and will do everything in his power to regain the gold.

However, the former WWE Champion needs to face Sheamus at Fastlane. Given what happened after the main event on RAW, Bobby Lashley will have a keen interest in the match between the former best friends.