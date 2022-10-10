Bobby Lashley reaches significant milestone ahead of WWE RAW

WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley has been on a tear of a run lately at this stage of his career. Ever since The All Mighty One got his hands on the US Championship, it's been a rollercoaster of action-packed matches as he pushed to become a fighting champion.

Lashley won the United States title after defeating Austin Theory at the Money in the Bank Premium Live Event on July 2, 2022, to kick off his third reign with the championship. Since then, he's openly accepted challengers to step up to the plate and fight him for the title over on RAW.

Bobby Lashley has successfully defended his title against the likes of The Miz, AJ Styles, Tomasso Ciampa, etc., in sensational matches. The All Mighty has undoubtedly cemented his status as one of the highest caliber champions in the title's history and has now hit 100 days as the United States Champion.

Wrestling Veteran pushes for WWE to bring back former star after 15 years to feud with Bobby Lashley

Bobby Lashley seems to be doing quite well for himself in WWE as he staked his claim as a proud fighting champion. The All Mighty has put on excellent matches over on RAW, making the United States title one of the most important championships in the company.

However, Vince Russo believes it's time for the company to change up its approach and put him in an over-the-top storyline. The wrestling veteran spoke on Sportskeeda's Wrestling with Russo show and pitched bringing back former WWE star Krista Marshall.

Russo suggested putting the two in a drama-filled angle, considering both of them dated between 2007 and 2010 and went on to have two children together.

The former WWE writer also seemingly doesn't seem to be quite as much of a fan of Lashley being booked yet again in a match with Seth Rollins to escalate their feud.

"Bring her back with a guy and tell the story of the [relationship] and accuse Bobby of this and the other thing (…) I'll buy into something like that!" Russo said. "But they're gonna wind up booking a wrestling match [between Lashley and Seth Rollins]. She is super talented. She could make people believe whatever she wants them to believe. That would really put him in a tough position." [9:57 – 10:30]

The former WWE Champion recently defended his title successfully against Mustafa Ali, with the latter putting up a resilient performance as well. Soon after the match, a display of respect between the two fighters was cut short by a vengeful Seth Rollins attacking them both.

Lashley is now determined to end Rollins in their match this week on WWE RAW when he puts the title on the line again. We'll have to see if The Visionary can one-up The All Mighty and finally win championship gold for himself.

A legend has pointed out the issue with the White Rabbit storyline here

Poll : 0 votes