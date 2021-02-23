Bobby Lashley reacts to becoming #1 contender for the WWE Championship

Bobby Lashley took to Twitter to react to his big singles win over Braun Strowman on tonight's edition of WWE RAW. The victory guaranteed that Lashley will challenge The Miz for the WWE Championship next week.

Bobby Lashley is on a roll at the moment, and it looks like WWE has big plans for CEO of The Hurt Business heading into WrestleMania 37. On Monday, Lashley defeated Braun Strowman to earn a shot at the WWE Championship. He will face The Miz in a singles match for the title on next week's episode of RAW.

THE ALMIGHTY @WWE CHAMPION SOON COME!!



16 YEARS IN THE MAKING AND NOW JUST A WEEK AWAY. #WWERAW pic.twitter.com/PyybofJRxC — Bobby Lashley (@fightbobby) February 23, 2021

In the tweet, the former WWE United States Champion declared that he is soon going to become the WWE Champion He stated that this moment has been 16 years in the making.

Lashley has immediately became one of the most prominent players on WWE RAW when he attacked Drew McIntyre at the end of WWE Elimination Chamber. By helping The Miz win the WWE Championship, he earned a title shot of his own.

Bobby Lashley is finally getting the big push he always wanted

Bobby Lashley in WWE

During his first stint with, Bobby Lashley was pushed heavily, but he never became the WWE Champion. He was involved in one of the biggest matches in WWE history, "The Battle of the Billionaires" at WrestleMania 23. He also held the ECW World Championship. Lashley even had a brief feud with John Cena over the WWE Championship, but he failed to win the belt.

The latest report from WrestleVotes states that Bobby Lashley is scheduled to be involved in the RAW's world title match at WrestleMania 37. There's a good chance that Lashley will come out of his match against The Miz as the new WWE Champion. Lashley's win could lead to a feud with Drew McIntyre on the road to WrestleMania. There, these two former allies could collide with the coveted belt on the line.

I’ve been saying for YEARS.



If you want a fight, I’ll fight you.



If you can handle pain, I’ll fight you.



If you can’t, I don’t wanna work with you.



No more needs to be said. https://t.co/TLEhI2YH6u — Bobby Lashley (@fightbobby) February 21, 2021

What are your thoughts on Bobby Lashley's mega push on the road to WrestleMania 37? Do you want to see Lashley in a WWE title match at The Show of Shows?