Bobby Lashley retains WWE Championship, Drew McIntyre fails to get back his WrestleMania moment

In the opening match of Night One of WrestleMania 37, Bobby Lashley defended his WWE Championship against Drew McIntyre in front of a live attendance in over a year. The All-Mighty shocked the WWE Universe and defeated McIntyre by forcing him to pass out to The Hurt Lock.

The start of WrestleMania was delayed by half an hour due to the unfortunate weather delay. Once it got underway, the WWE Universe in attendance gave a massive pop to both superstars when they made their way out to the ring.

Both Bobby Lashley and Drew McIntyre started the match by exchanging heavy blows and neither showed any intention of giving a quarter to the other. While at one point it looked as if McIntyre would put away Lashley after hitting him with a trifecta of Future Shock DDTs, the champion managed to kick out at the nick of time and began mounting his counterattacks.

It did not take long for The Scottish Warrior to come around again after landing a couple of blows on Bobby Lashley. Drew McIntyre looked to put away The CHO of The Hurt Business for good with his trusty Claymore Kick.

However, as he was gearing up to hit Bobby Lashley with the Claymore, MVP caused a momentary distraction which caused McIntyre to lose his focus and miss the Claymore.

This allowed Lashley to apply The Hurt Lock on Drew McIntyre and the latter was unable to break out of it. The Scotsman did not tap out but lost the match due to passing out.

What's next for Bobby Lashley and Drew McIntyre?

While many fans assumed that WWE would award Drew McIntrye with the victory in front of live fans, some were actually rooting for Lashley to retain at WrestleMania. Bobby Lashley had come a long way to become WWE Champion for the first time in 16 years.

While McIntyre got his WrestleMania moment last year by defeating Brock Lesnar to win the WWE Championship, it was not in front of a live audience.

The WWE Universe will perhaps get their answer this Monday on RAW.