"People around him don’t want to make it happen" – Bobby Lashley reveals why he's never faced Brock Lesnar in WWE

Bobby Lashley said the reason he hasn't faced Brock Lesnar is that The Beast Incarnate’s people don’t want it to happen.

The Almighty has been vocal about facing Brock Lesnar, and the higher-ups reportedly had plans to make it happen, but nothing ever materialized. Lesnar is currently involved in a program with Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman, and it's rumored he'll face the Tribal Chief at WrestleMania 38.

During a recent interaction with Josh Martinez, Bobby Lashley said he's ready and prepared for a match with The Beast. He believes he knows why the bout hasn't happened yet:

“Because the people around him don’t want to make it happen. I’m always prepared. I am in my final run, I have a few years left, but I am open for anything. I train, I’m always in shape, I’m always ready to go. So, it’s never something where you have to call me up and you have to wait months and weeks, I am ready to go right now.”

Bobby Lashley opens up about MVP's influence, says The Hurt Business has another title run left in them

MVP has played a significant role in Bobby Lashley's rise to the top in WWE. The former United States Champion is the perfect mouthpiece for The Almighty. They formed The Hurt Business along with Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander, which became a fan favorite stable despite being heels.

The Almighty shared how his career has changed with MVP in his corner:

“I came up with something before that I actually wanted to do myself, but after talking with MVP and him coming back, I was, like, ‘man, you know what? This might be something better for you. I still have a lot more in the tank, so let’s start running together.’ MVP is one of those guys where, one of my favorite quotes, ‘sometimes you have to believe in someone else’s belief in you.’ I think that is the biggest thing that MVP brought to the table with The Hurt Business. Because, not only myself but Shelton and Cedric, he really brought out their full potential. He got those guys the Tag Titles and he got me a World Title. It’s cool to make money and work with your friends, that’s what we are able to do.”

Bobby Lashley added that he thinks they still have another title run left in them:

“I think those times are going to keep rolling. I think we have so much more to go, I think we have another title run and another main event and a lot of things to go. So, MVP is my dude.”

Bobby Lashley is set to compete at WWE Survivor Series this Sunday. He will represent Team RAW in the 5-on-5 elimination match against Team SmackDown in the battle for brand supremacy.

