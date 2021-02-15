Bobby Lashley reveals if The Hurt Business will break up

Bobby Lashley has opened up about The Hurt Business breaking up in the future. The current United States Champion revealed that the four Superstars in the faction are like brothers and that there's no chance that they will break up.

The Hurt Business was formed by MVP last year and includes Bobby Lashley, Cedric Alexander, and Shelton Benjamin. The faction currently holds two titles, with Lashley holding the United States Championship and Alexander and Benjamin holding the RAW Tag Team titles.

Speaking to TV Insider, Bobby Lashley talked about the group and how they're friends with each other. He said that there's no chance that they will break up in the future.

"It’s magic. As a group we go out together, have a couple of drinks, come up with different ideas and hang out. We’re friends. I think the fans really feel what we’re doing is real. People are getting behind us and it feels good. No (if they will break up). Sometimes when we disagree, it’s just being brothers — you have little spats. There’s no chance we’re breaking up."

Bobby Lashley is a 4x TNA/Impact World Heavyweight Champion, 2x ECW World Champion, 2x WWE Intercontinental Champion, 2x WWE United States Championship (current), 1x TNA X Division Champion, 1x TNA King of the Mountain Champion.#BlackWrestlingHistory pic.twitter.com/lofSEbuc0w — DDT Divas (@DDTDivas) February 14, 2021

Bobby Lashley on new additions to The Hurt Business

In the same interview with TV Insider, Bobby Lashley revealed that he would like to see Keith Lee in the faction. He had revealed in an earlier interview that a few female Superstars could potentially join the faction in the future too.

"There’s a lot of names that have been thrown out. Mickie James came back with our era, so Mickie James has that old Hurt Business style from before. You have Naomi, she has that whoop a girl up attitude also, and there’s a lot of people on the guys side, there’s a lot of guys out there that kind of have that thought."

Bobby Lashley and the rest of The Hurt Business are dominating the RAW mid-card, and they could grow in stature if they bring in the likes of Keith Lee and Mickie James in the future.