Bobby Lashley reveals his favorite reaction to his WWE Championship victory

Bobby Lashley is busy preparing for his Hell in a Cell match against Drew McIntyre, where he will put his WWE Championship on the line. Not too long ago, the All Mighty was himself challenging for the title and was successful in his attempt, as he beat The Miz to become WWE Champion.

His victory was bittersweet for the WWE Universe, as fans were divided. Some were happy for Bobby Lashley, whereas others found themselves a bit annoyed at the heel character's win.

Both are acceptable reactions, as at the end of the day, WWE is in the business of telling stories, and in this story, Bobby Lashley is the villain.

Lashley himself has bared witness to some of these reactions and comments, and recently revealed to Yahoo! Sports what he believes is one interaction that stuck out to him following his title win.

"There was an interview right after I won, and it was with a team that went back and forth. One of them liked me and the other one hated me. When she said she read the headline that I had won the championship, she audibly groaned. But by the end of the interview, she said I deserved it. That’s the thing. With this title, I think there are a lot of different reasons why people get to this point, but across the board people can recognize that I have put in the work. This isn’t something that was given to me. Everybody that knows me knows that I am religious with the things that I do. The biggest thing is to know that I deserved it." said Bobby Lashley (H/T: Yahoo! Sports)

It's always interesting to hear how fans react differently to a superstar's success. But it's great to know that at the end of the day, fans can agree that the All Mighty has worked hard to get where he is.

Bobby Lashley will be stepping into Hell in a Cell for the first time

This Sunday will be marked as a historic day for both Drew McIntyre and Bobby Lashley. It is important to Drew as it may be his last ever opportunity at the WWE Championship.

However, it may be just as important to Bobby Lashley, as it will be the first time he wrestles inside Hell in a Cell. Nevertheless, the All Mighty is confident about his chances.

#HIAC is where legends are made.



There are people like me, who will stand tall at the end of the night, title in hand.



And then there are people like @DMcIntyreWWE who crash and burn through tables with their hopes and dreams in hand.



Time’s up, Drew. Nowhere left to run. pic.twitter.com/RSLyWYmKtQ — Bobby Lashley (@fightbobby) June 19, 2021

How will Bobby Lashley fare inside the colossal structure? Will he still be WWE Champion at the end of it? Let us know in the comments section below.

Head over to SK Wrestling Youtube for exclusive Bobby Lashley and Drew McIntyre's interviews now.

Edited by Arjun