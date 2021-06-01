Bobby Lashley's opponent for Hell in a Cell confirmed

Bobby Lashley will defend his WWE Championship at Hell in a Cell against Drew McIntyre.

In the main event of WWE RAW, Drew McIntyre went one-on-one with New Day's Kofi Kingston in a rematch from last week to determine the number one contender for Bobby Lashley's WWE Championship.

The match between Drew McIntyre and Kofi Kingston last week was a fantastic bout that ended in a double disqualification after Bobby Lashley and MVP interfered in the match's closing moments. WWE Official Adam Pearce made the rematch for the following week and told Bobby Lashley that he would be suspended for 90 days without pay if either he or MVP interfered.

The rematch lived up to the hype as both Kingston and McIntyre gave the WWE Universe a really great match in the main event of RAW. If you didn't see the match for yourself, you really should go out of your way to check it out.

The finish saw Kofi Kingston get hit with a Claymore as he was jumping off the top rope. It was a great spot to end a great match. McIntyre covered Kingston to get the win. McIntyre and Kingston did a handshake after the match showcasing the mutual respect between the two WWE Superstars.

Bobby Lashley appeared on the stage after the match and had a staredown with Drew McIntyre to end the show.

Since we have seen Bobby Lashley and Drew McIntyre face off quite a bit lately, you can bet that this match will be contested inside Hell in a Cell to give the WWE Championship match a bit of freshness compared to what we've seen in recent months.

What are your thoughts on Drew McIntyre challenging Bobby Lashley for the WWE Championship at Hell in a Cell? Would you rather have seen Kofi Kingston challenge Lashley instead? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

