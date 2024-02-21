Bobby Lashley's response to WWE Hall of Famer's advice offended him

Bobby Lashley is known for his respectful and selfless nature in WWE, as his contemporaries often give glowing reviews of his attitude. However, one WWE Hall of Famer considered never speaking to The All Mighty again after he was offended.

Bobby Lashley recently revealed that Booker T "explained the business" to him early on in his career. On the latest episode of the Hall of Fame podcast, Booker shared the story from his point of view.

As far as the NXT commentator is concerned, Lashley appeared as a "Greek God" to him when they first met. They worked together for a bit, which is when the Hall of Famer suggested not to sell so much in a standard TV match to The All Mighty. When the latter's response offended Booker, he considered never talking to the former WWE Champion again:

"I was like, 'Man, I don't know if I ever want to talk to this guy again,'" Booker continued. "I didn't talk to Bobby for months. And then finally, one day, Bobby came to me, and I stressed to him: 'You gotta take ... the bull by the horns. You can't let the bull ride you.'" [H/T: Wrestling Inc.]

Former superstar Shelton Benjamin recalled making it a point to protect Bobby Lashley, as the latter was always open to working with talents. However, Benjamin knew that the former WWE Champion was in another league.

Bobby Lashley assures World Heavyweight Title win at WWE WrestleMania XL

While Drew McIntyre from RAW qualified for the men's Elimination Chamber match this Saturday night, the rest of the contenders are all SmackDown superstars. Bobby Lashley earned his spot on the February 12 episode of the flagship show when he defeated "Big" Bronson Reed in a one-on-one contest.

Post-match, Lashley responded to Reed's apology to fans on X by crediting the latter for his insane ability as an in-ring competitor. Furthermore, The All Mighty declared that after he wins the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania XL, Bronson Reed will be his first challenger.

