Bobby Lashley's Survivor Series opponent from SmackDown revealed

It's Survivor Series season and that means that almost every top superstar and Champion is occupied with a major match. In the last few years, we have seen Interbrand RAW vs SmackDown Champion vs Champion matches.

For Bobby Lashley, Survivor Series 2020 will be yet another vital night in his career resurgence of 2020. Having been the United States Champion for a couple of months now, Bobby Lashley has a big task ahead of him as he represents RAW and the United States Championship against SmackDown superstar and Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn.

Both Bobby Lashley and Sami Zayn haven't been the Champion for too long. For Sami Zayn, it was a successful night at Clash of Champions in September, where he defeated then-Champion Jeff Hardy and former Champion AJ Styles to win the title in a great opening ladder match.

For Bobby Lashley, he got a crack at the United States Championship against Apollo Crews after MVP failed to capture it multiple times. On his first attempt, Bobby Lashley captured the United States Championship - winning the title for the first time in over a decade.

Will Bobby Lashley or Sami Zayn walk out with the win?

It should be a fun match to watch. Bobby Lashley has had a career resurgence in 2020 after getting negatively affected by his storyline with Lana and Miro. After that was put behind him, the returning MVP took him under his wing and he would find instant success, becoming the "CEO of the Hurt Business" as well as the United States Champion.

For Sami Zayn, 2020 has been a success as well, though he was absent for close to five months. He won his first title on the WWE main roster four years after his debut. He was stripped of the title after he took a hiatus due to COVID-19, but he returned and reclaimed the title that he never lost, to begin with.